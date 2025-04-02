WATCH | Man recounts leap across splitting skyscraper during quake
By Reuters - 02 April 2025 - 09:12
Kwon Youngjun leapt across a splitting bridge connecting two skyscrapers in Bangkok, Thailand during the earthquake to get to his wife and daughter. He recounts the moment, which was caught on camera by a Thai reporter.
Kwon Youngjun leapt across a splitting bridge connecting two skyscrapers in Bangkok, Thailand during the earthquake to get to his wife and daughter. He recounts the moment, which was caught on camera by a Thai reporter.
Reuters
