WATCH | Man recounts leap across splitting skyscraper during quake

By Reuters - 02 April 2025 - 09:12

Kwon Youngjun leapt across a splitting bridge connecting two skyscrapers in Bangkok, Thailand during the earthquake to get to his wife and daughter. He recounts the moment, which was caught on camera by a Thai reporter.

Reuters

Thai woman gives birth to baby girl amid chaos of earthquake

In the chaos of Friday's earthquake, a Thai woman gave birth to a baby girl on a rolling bed in a hospital as it was being evacuated.
2 days ago

3 days ago

1 day ago

1 day ago

