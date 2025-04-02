World

Scores in hospital after huge fire at gas pipeline in Malaysia

By Huey Mun Leong and Danial Azhar - 02 April 2025 - 10:40
Flames and smoke rise after a gas pipeline operated by Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas caught fire in Puchong on April 1, 2025.
Hundreds of people in Malaysia were being treated in hospitals on Tuesday after a huge fire broke out at a gas pipeline operated by state energy giant Petronas, showering flaming debris from the sky and shattering windows.

Authorities said the blaze in the town of Puchong on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur had been extinguished by midafternoon. They said at least 305 people were affected, including those left homeless after about 190 homes were damaged.

No deaths were reported and the health minister said those admitted to hospital were all in a stable condition.

State news agency Bernama said 145 people had received hospital treatment and 41 had since been discharged, citing health ministry data. They were treated for burns, other injuries and respiratory problems, state authorities said.

The fire started early on Tuesday with a towering flame and billowing smoke that could be seen on the horizon from far away, according to early images on news outlets and footage shared on social media.

Witnesses in evacuation centres described scenes of chaos that started with an explosion.

“The fire was raging high. Once the debris, which was on fire, started to fall all over the place, that's when we knew something bad had happened,” said Raja Hilmy Bin Raja Idris, 59, whose house was 1km away from the fire.

Evian Wee, 50, said she initially thought a tornado or earthquake had struck.

“I saw a red glow moving around. I kept hearing things falling, glass, stones, all crashing in. All the windows were shattered,” she said.

“It started with the explosion, then the windows started shaking violently. That’s when we realised it was an explosion that led to the fire.”

Petronas said earlier it had isolated the pipeline and was working closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, environment and security of gas supply to the country.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the state government and Petronas would take full responsibility for restoring the area, adding the process could take a year.

“It will take some time to determine the cause. Let there be a thorough investigation. Our priority is safety. It looks under control so far,” he said, adding those affected would be given financial assistance in the interim.

