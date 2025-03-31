Trump threatens bombing if Iran does not make nuclear deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated the policy on Sunday.
Reuters
Iran sent a response through Oman to a letter from Trump urging Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal, saying its policy was to not engage in direct negotiations with the US while under its maximum pressure campaign and military threats, Tehran's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.
