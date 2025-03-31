Britain's King Charles is returning to public duties this week after he was briefly taken to hospital last Thursday when he experienced side effects from his cancer treatment, a royal source said on Monday.
The 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
However, he suffered what sources described as a “minor bump in the road” which meant he was taken to hospital for a short period of observation on Thursday, with the result he was forced to cancel some planned events at the end of the week.
King Charles returns to public duties after brief hospital stay
Image: Carl Court
After a restful weekend at his Highgrove home in west England, the king was on Monday heading to Windsor Castle where he would prepare for a usual working week, including investitures and other public appearances, the royal source said.
However, a few appointments have been rescheduled before his state visit to Italy next week.
Reuters
