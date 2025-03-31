Five miners died on Monday and four were injured in an accident in a coal mine in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, the regional emergency services said.
Two more workers were unharmed.
The emergency services said a machine malfunctioned inside the mine in Degana at 9.32am (7.32am GMT) local time. Three helicopters and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Regional leader Adrian Barbon declared two days of mourning and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his condolences to the victims' relatives on social messaging platform X.
Reuters
Five dead, four injured in Spanish coal mine accident
Image: 123RF/adam88x
