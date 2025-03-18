World

Trump revokes secret service protection for Biden's children Hunter and Ashley even as Hunter visits SA

By Gram Slattery and Steve Holland - 18 March 2025 - 11:07
Hunter Biden's secret service protection has been revoked.. File photo.
Hunter Biden's secret service protection has been revoked.. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump on Monday revoked secret service protection for former president Joe Biden's children Hunter and Ashley.

“Hunter Biden has had secret service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the US taxpayer,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive secret service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list,” Trump added.

Trump's announcement came hours after a reporter asked Trump about Hunter's secret service detail. The president said he had not been aware of it but would look into it.

Hunter was this week spotted on holiday in South Africa.

Reuters

'Basic respect, please': US says Rasool's remarks were 'unacceptable'

Remarks by Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's ambassador to the US, about President Donald Trump were "unacceptable", a US state department spokesperson ...
News
4 hours ago

Trump administration weighs travel ban on dozens of countries: memo

The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a new ban, according ...
News
1 day ago

SA to reset ties with US after Rasool's ejection

The presidency says it is confident it can reset SA’s relationship with the US after the expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was accused of ...
News
1 day ago

Eight countries could run out of HIV treatments due to USAID cuts: WHO

Global health agency says Haiti, Kenya, Lesotho, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria and Ukraine could exhaust their supply of HIV treatments in ...
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred