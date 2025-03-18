World

Fatalities reported after Honduras plane crash, says local police chief

By Joan Humberto Suazo - 18 March 2025 - 07:45
Rescue operations in the aftermath of a plane crash in the surroundings of Roatan Island, Honduras, in this picture obtained on March 17 2025.
Rescue operations in the aftermath of a plane crash in the surroundings of Roatan Island, Honduras, in this picture obtained on March 17 2025.
Image: National Police of Honduras/Handout via REUTERS

Fatalities have been reported after a plane crash on a Roatan Island runway just off the coast of Honduras, the local police chief told local broadcaster Noticiero Hoy Mismo late on Monday.

The plane operated by Honduran carrier Lanhsa was carrying 17 passengers, including three crew members, the country's transport minister told another local outlet but without detailing the number of fatalities.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred