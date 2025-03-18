Fatalities have been reported after a plane crash on a Roatan Island runway just off the coast of Honduras, the local police chief told local broadcaster Noticiero Hoy Mismo late on Monday.
The plane operated by Honduran carrier Lanhsa was carrying 17 passengers, including three crew members, the country's transport minister told another local outlet but without detailing the number of fatalities.
Fatalities reported after Honduras plane crash, says local police chief
Image: National Police of Honduras/Handout via REUTERS
Reuters
