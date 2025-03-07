The FAA briefly issued ground stops at the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Orlando airports because of “space launch debris”. It said it had opened a mishap investigation into the incident.
The rocket lifted off about 6.30pm. ET from SpaceX's sprawling Boca Chica, Texas, rocket facilities. The super heavy first stage booster flew back to Earth as planned and was successfully grabbed in midair by a SpaceX crane.
However, minutes later, SpaceX's live stream showed the Starship upper stage spinning in space, while a visualisation of the rocket's engines showed many engines shut down. The company said it had lost contact with the ship, and announcers immediately drew a connection to the previous flight.
“Unfortunately this happened last time too so we've got some practice,” SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said on the live stream.
Late on Thursday, SpaceX said Starship experienced an “energetic event” in its aft section which resulted in the loss of several engines.
IN PICS | SpaceX’s Starship explodes in space, raining debris over Caribbean
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX's massive Starship spacecraft exploded in space on Thursday minutes after lifting off from Texas, prompting the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt air traffic in parts of Florida, in the second failure this year for Elon Musk's Mars rocket programme.
Several videos on social media showed fiery debris streaking through the skies near south Florida and the Bahamas after Starship broke up in space shortly after it began to spin uncontrollably with its engines cut off, a SpaceX live stream of the mission showed.
The failure of the eighth Starship test comes a month after the seventh also ended in an explosive failure. The back-to-back mishaps occurred in early mission phases SpaceX has easily surpassed previously, a setback for a programme Musk wanted to speed up this year.
The 123m rocket system is central to Musk's plan to send humans to Mars as soon as the turn of the decade.
The FAA briefly issued ground stops at the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Orlando airports because of “space launch debris”. It said it had opened a mishap investigation into the incident.
The rocket lifted off about 6.30pm. ET from SpaceX's sprawling Boca Chica, Texas, rocket facilities. The super heavy first stage booster flew back to Earth as planned and was successfully grabbed in midair by a SpaceX crane.
However, minutes later, SpaceX's live stream showed the Starship upper stage spinning in space, while a visualisation of the rocket's engines showed many engines shut down. The company said it had lost contact with the ship, and announcers immediately drew a connection to the previous flight.
“Unfortunately this happened last time too so we've got some practice,” SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said on the live stream.
Late on Thursday, SpaceX said Starship experienced an “energetic event” in its aft section which resulted in the loss of several engines.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
“This in turn led to a loss of attitude control and ultimately a loss of communications with Starship,” it said.
“Final contact with Starship came approximately nine minutes and 30 seconds after lift-off.”
SpaceX said there were no toxic materials among the debris.
The Starship failure in January ended eight minutes into flight when the rocket exploded, raining debris over Caribbean islands and causing minor damage to a car in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The FAA, which regulates private rocket launches, said its investigation would require SpaceX to examine the failure's cause and get the agency's sign-off before Starship can fly again.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Image: X @GeneDoctorB/via REUTERS
The FAA last month approved SpaceX's launch licence for Thursday's test flight while its investigation into the company's previous Starship failure remained open. The FAA said it had reviewed SpaceX's licence application and early details from the company's mishap investigation before determining Starship's eighth flight could proceed.
Starship was aiming to make nearly a full orbit around Earth and re-enter over the Indian Ocean for a splashdown, simulating a landing sequence SpaceX wants to soon carry out on land as a key next phase of the rocket's development.
Reuters
Private US moon lander launched half century after last Apollo lunar mission
Touchdown: US hails first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft
WATCH | Elon Musk’s Starship rocket explodes shortly after lift-off
NASA, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew at 11th hour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos