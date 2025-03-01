Trump's Zelensky outburst a culmination of weeks of frustration

The stunning blow-up between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House came after weeks of frustration by Trump and his top aides who saw the Ukrainian leader as an obstacle to their goals of quickly ending the war, restoring ties with Moscow and sealing a potentially lucrative minerals deal, multiple sources familiar with the matter said.
The US president has long taken an adversarial stance towards Zelensky and Ukraine. But the divide between the Ukrainian leader and the Trump White House has ballooned in recent days as talks over a much-anticipated minerals deal for joint development of Ukraine's natural resources got bogged down.
The extraordinary moment that unfolded in front of TV cameras on Friday marked a potential turning point in Washington's relationship with Moscow.
In recent weeks Trump has already upended decades of US foreign policy by publicly siding with the Russian leader, saying he “trusts” President Vladimir Putin is sincere in his desire to end the war — a belief that most Western officials, including intelligence officials, rebuke.
The conversation in the Oval Office on Friday began with the usual pleasantries but began to go downhill after Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for US support. Minutes later it escalated into an unprecedented shouting match where Trump and Vance berated the Ukrainian wartime president.
Two White House officials said there was no attempt to ambush Zelensky and that they thought Friday's visit would be a win for Trump, with Zelensky expected to sign the minerals agreement.
However, the outburst did not come out of the blue, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Frustration has mounted inside the White House in recent weeks, particularly as Trump officials attempted to negotiate the minerals deal with Ukraine, the sources said.
In recent days, the exasperation among the White House officials risked derailing Zelensky's visit. “I don't see why an invitation would make sense,” one White House official told Reuters on Wednesday, when the Ukrainian president appeared to waver on signing the deal.
'UTTER DISASTER'
While a subsequent agreement was later reached for Zelensky to fly to the US, Trump had other frustrations.
In recent weeks, the Republican president told his closest advisers that he does not like the way in which Zelensky has tried to drum up US support for Ukraine, claiming he used showmanship to try to win points with the media and Congress.
He also spoke to his national security team about the future of Zelensky's time in office — and whether the US could force elections in Ukraine through peace negotiations, according to two sources.
Trump has already openly pushed for elections in Ukraine and blasted Zelensky for not holding them after his official five-year term ran out in 2024. Russia has cited this in the past to assert that he is an illegitimate leader.
Ukrainian legislation prohibits holding elections during a state of martial law, which Ukraine declared the day Russia invaded in February 2022. Trump has falsely claimed that Zelensky has an approval rating of 4%. A poll this month put Zelensky's approval ratings at 63%.
The Republican president has also directed his team to limit communications as much as possible with Zelensky's top aide Andriy Yermak, who had held a close working relationship with former Democratic President Joe Biden's security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House after Friday's drama, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters he warned Zelensky before the meeting to focus on the agreement at hand and to put off discussing security guarantees and a ceasefire until later.
“I talked to Zelensky this morning — don't take the bait. President Trump was in a very good mood last night,” he said.
Describing the episode as an “utter disaster”, Graham said it would be difficult for Washington to deal with Zelensky going forward.
“I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again,” he said.
