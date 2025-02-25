US woman in police custody after baby thrown from Paris hotel window

A young American woman has been taken into police custody after her newborn baby was allegedly thrown out of a window at a hotel in Paris, France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
The newborn received urgent medical care but did not survive.
Authorities are investigating the crime as a homicide on a minor under the age of 15, the office said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after her delivery, with "denial of pregnancy" considered as a possibility, according to the office.
The woman in custody was in Paris as part of a group of young people travelling in Europe, the office said.
Reuters
