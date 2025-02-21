Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, says Rubio

"The only thing we agreed on is that we're going to talk about peace. What they offer, what they're willing to concede to, what they're willing to consider, will determine whether they're serious about peace. We're just not at that stage yet."
Trump's bid to try to end the war left Ukraine and European allies concerned they would be cut out of peace talks, but Rubio said the US has consulted with all.
Rubio spoke amid a widening rift between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump denounced Zelensky as "a dictator without elections" on Wednesday after Zelensky said Trump was trapped in a Russian disinformation bubble, a response to the US president suggesting Ukraine started the war.
"President Trump is very upset with President Zelensky," Rubio said.
"We care about (Ukraine) because it has implications for our allies and ultimately for the world. There should be some level of gratitude."
Washington is also pushing Kyiv to quickly negotiate a deal to open Ukraine's natural wealth to US investment.
The US has provided billions in military aid to Ukraine during the war, and Trump said US investment in Ukrainian minerals could ensure "we're going to in some form get this money back."
Rubio discussed a deal in a meeting with Zelensky and US vice president JD Vance in Munich last Friday.
"We said: 'We want to be in joint venture with you not because we're trying to steal from your country, but because we think that's a security guarantee because we're your partner in an important economic endeavour'," Rubio told Herridge.
"We get to get paid back some money, and now we have a vested interest in the security of Ukraine," he said.
"He said: 'We want to do this deal. It makes all the sense in the world. The only thing is I need to run it through my legislative process. They have to approve it."
Rubio said he was upset to see Zelensky saying he had rejected the deal, because "that's not what happened".
Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, says Rubio
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
