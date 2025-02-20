World

TikTok restructures trust and safety team, lays off staff in unit, sources say

By Brenda Goh - 20 February 2025 - 13:32
The move comes as TikTok's fate remains up in the air.
The move comes as TikTok's fate remains up in the air.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Illustration

TikTok is laying off global staff at its trust and safety unit which handles content moderation as part of restructuring, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Two sources said Adam Presser, operations head of the app who also oversees the unit, sent a memo to staff on Thursday notifying them of the move.

The layoffs began the same day for teams in Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa, two of the sources said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes as TikTok's fate remains up in the air. The popular short video app used by nearly half of all Americans went dark briefly last month before a US law took effect on January 19 that required its Chinese owner ByteDance to sell it on national security grounds or face a ban.

In January last year, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress with Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and other tech and media heads in a hearing where legislators accused the companies of failing to protect children from escalating threats of sexual predation on their platforms.

Replying to questions from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, TikTok's CEO said the company would spend more than $2bn (R37bn) on trust and safety efforts.

In October last year, the company laid off hundreds of employees from its global workforce, including a large number of staff in Malaysia as it shifts focus towards greater use of AI in content moderation.

TikTok says it has 40,000 trust and safety professionals worldwide. Reuters was not able to immediately establish the extent of these cuts.

Reuters

US users saddened as TikTok goes dark ahead of ban

Fans of Chinese-owned app and its producers place their hope in president-elect Trump and a 90-day reprieve
News
1 month ago

TikTok says it will go dark Sunday in US without assurance from Biden

TikTok warned late Friday it will go dark in the US on Sunday unless President Joe Biden's administration provides assurances to companies like Apple ...
News
1 month ago

TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, sources say

TikTok plans to shut US operations of its social media app used by 170-million Americans on Sunday, when a federal ban is set to take effect, barring ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC