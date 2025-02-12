World

Sierra Leone receives Dutch extradition request for cocaine kingpin

By Anait Miridzhanian - 12 February 2025 - 14:12
Convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers attends a church service in Tihun, Sierra Leone, on January 1 2025, in this screengrab image obtained from a social media video. File Photo
Image: First Lady Fatima Maada Bio via Facebook

Sierra Leone has received an extradition request from the Netherlands for one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers, information minister Chernor Bah said on Tuesday.

Leijdekkers, 33, has been living in Sierra Leone for at least six months, a spokesperson for the Dutch prosecutors' office told Reuters. He was sentenced in absentia to 24 years in prison in June by a Rotterdam court for smuggling more than seven tonnes of cocaine.

Sierra Leone has previously said it was investigating the reports and would co-operate if there was an extradition request, but the Netherlands does not have an extradition treaty with Sierra Leone.

The attorney-general who received documents from the Netherlands on Monday needed time to examine them, Bah said at a news briefing.

The Netherlands' extradition request should be discussed in court, he said, and the government would only act on the request after a judge makes a ruling.

Bah said: “Sierra Leone is a sovereign state and a country of laws. We will treat (the matter) with the seriousness it deserves and we'll conduct our business according to the laws of Sierra Leone.”

Reuters

