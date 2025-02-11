A teacher at a South Korean elementary school has admitted to stabbing a seven-year-old girl who was found in cardiac arrest and later died in hospital, a police official said on Tuesday.
The female teacher, who is being treated in hospital for self-inflicted wounds, has not yet been arrested, said the official, as police were investigating Monday's stabbing.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok offered condolences during a cabinet meeting over the child's death and ordered the education ministry and authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident at the school in the city of Daejeon.
The girl was a student at the school where the teacher worked, though police had not established a personal relationship between the two so far, according to the police official.
The girl was discovered by her grandmother, an official at the Daejeon metropolitan office of education said during a media briefing on Tuesday. She was found with stab wounds in the neck and face, a local fire department official told Reuters on Monday.
The female teacher had taken a leave of absence for medical reasons before prematurely returning to work late last year, the education office official told the briefing.
Reuters
South Korean teacher admits she fatally stabbed girl, police say
Image: 123RF/yupachingping
A teacher at a South Korean elementary school has admitted to stabbing a seven-year-old girl who was found in cardiac arrest and later died in hospital, a police official said on Tuesday.
The female teacher, who is being treated in hospital for self-inflicted wounds, has not yet been arrested, said the official, as police were investigating Monday's stabbing.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok offered condolences during a cabinet meeting over the child's death and ordered the education ministry and authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident at the school in the city of Daejeon.
The girl was a student at the school where the teacher worked, though police had not established a personal relationship between the two so far, according to the police official.
The girl was discovered by her grandmother, an official at the Daejeon metropolitan office of education said during a media briefing on Tuesday. She was found with stab wounds in the neck and face, a local fire department official told Reuters on Monday.
The female teacher had taken a leave of absence for medical reasons before prematurely returning to work late last year, the education office official told the briefing.
Reuters
Bullying: Teacher probed for alleged failure to act
UK teen jailed for minimum of 52 years for 'harrowing' Southport girls' murders
The Quick Interview | 'School violence cause for great concern'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos