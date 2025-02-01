World

Ferrari ploughs into pedestrians in Cape Town, claiming one life

By Motoring Reporter - 01 February 2025 - 19:25
According to Arrive Alive, the Ferrari killed one pedestrian and severely injured another.
According to Arrive Alive, the Ferrari killed one pedestrian and severely injured another.
Image: Arrive Alive

Tragedy struck in the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning when a Ferrari collided with several pedestrians in Buitengracht Street, near its intersection with Shortmarket Street. The incident is said to have occurred around 4.55am.

In the aftermath, Buitengracht Street was closed to traffic so that authorities could investigate the scene, while police and medical personnel worked to assist those affected by the accident.

According to a report published on the Arrive Alive website, one person was unfortunately declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Oshoek border post closed after an accident

Oshoek border post in Mpumalanga may be closed for a month after a 32-tonne coal truck experienced brake failure and smashed into 15 vehicles, ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Unknown driver crashes Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40

Lando Norris' recently purchased Ferrari F40 has been involved in an accident.
Motoring
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation