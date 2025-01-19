Fighting halts in Gaza as ceasefire takes effect after brief delay

Fighting in the Gaza Strip halted on Sunday as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas took effect after a brief delay, pausing a 15-month-old war that has brought devastation and seismic political change to the Middle East.
Residents and a medical worker in Gaza said they had heard no new fighting or military strikes since about half an hour before it was finally implemented.
Israeli air strikes, artillery and tank attacks continued in northern Gaza after the initial deadline of 0630 GMT, Gaza-based paramedics said, killing at least 13 Palestinians and wounding dozens more before the ceasefire actually took effect at 0915 GMT. Israel's military said it had carried out air and artillery strikes against “terror targets”.
Israel blamed Hamas for the delay after the Palestinian militant group failed to provide a list naming the first three hostages it would release later on Sunday as part of the agreement.
“Hamas was obliged to provide the names of the first female hostages to be released at 4pm on Sunday (1400 GMT),” Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar told journalists shortly after the ceasefire started. “We received the list over 18 hours after it was due.”
Hamas said “technical” reasons had caused the delay, without elaborating.
A Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, blamed ongoing Israeli air and ground bombardments, saying this made it physically difficult to send the list to mediators.
In a statement issued two hours after the ceasefire deadline, Hamas said it had sent the list of names, and Israeli officials confirmed receipt. Hamas named the hostages it was to release on Sunday as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari.
Israel did not immediately confirm the names.
The highly anticipated 42-day ceasefire deal could pave the way for an end to the Gaza war, which has sparked a wave of fighting across the Middle East that largely pits Israel and its Western and US allies against Iran and the paramilitary groups Tehran supports, including Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis of Yemen and Iraqi militias.
Hamas, which controls the besieged coastal enclave of Gaza, sparked the war by attacking towns in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. Most of those have since been released or killed.
A further 400 Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in Gaza.
Israel's bombardment of Gaza in retaliation against Hamas has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based health officials. Those include thousands of Hamas fighters and the group's top military leaders, but the UN human rights office says the majority of deaths it has verified are women and children.
The assault has destroyed the territory's infrastructure and made almost all its 2.3-million residents homeless.
Reuters
Fighting halts in Gaza as ceasefire takes effect after brief delay
Image: DAWOUD ABU ALKAS/REUTERS
Fighting in the Gaza Strip halted on Sunday as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas took effect after a brief delay, pausing a 15-month-old war that has brought devastation and seismic political change to the Middle East.
Residents and a medical worker in Gaza said they had heard no new fighting or military strikes since about half an hour before it was finally implemented.
Israeli air strikes, artillery and tank attacks continued in northern Gaza after the initial deadline of 0630 GMT, Gaza-based paramedics said, killing at least 13 Palestinians and wounding dozens more before the ceasefire actually took effect at 0915 GMT. Israel's military said it had carried out air and artillery strikes against “terror targets”.
Israel blamed Hamas for the delay after the Palestinian militant group failed to provide a list naming the first three hostages it would release later on Sunday as part of the agreement.
“Hamas was obliged to provide the names of the first female hostages to be released at 4pm on Sunday (1400 GMT),” Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar told journalists shortly after the ceasefire started. “We received the list over 18 hours after it was due.”
Hamas said “technical” reasons had caused the delay, without elaborating.
A Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, blamed ongoing Israeli air and ground bombardments, saying this made it physically difficult to send the list to mediators.
In a statement issued two hours after the ceasefire deadline, Hamas said it had sent the list of names, and Israeli officials confirmed receipt. Hamas named the hostages it was to release on Sunday as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari.
Israel did not immediately confirm the names.
The highly anticipated 42-day ceasefire deal could pave the way for an end to the Gaza war, which has sparked a wave of fighting across the Middle East that largely pits Israel and its Western and US allies against Iran and the paramilitary groups Tehran supports, including Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis of Yemen and Iraqi militias.
Hamas, which controls the besieged coastal enclave of Gaza, sparked the war by attacking towns in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. Most of those have since been released or killed.
A further 400 Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in Gaza.
Israel's bombardment of Gaza in retaliation against Hamas has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based health officials. Those include thousands of Hamas fighters and the group's top military leaders, but the UN human rights office says the majority of deaths it has verified are women and children.
The assault has destroyed the territory's infrastructure and made almost all its 2.3-million residents homeless.
Reuters
Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect on Sunday
Death toll in Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 77 since ceasefire: residents
Israeli PM says ceasefire will not start until Hamas releases hostage list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos