US to return R1bn in assets forfeited by ex-Nigerian oil minister

Nigeria and the US signed an agreement on Friday to repatriate about $52.88m (R1.01bn) in assets forfeited by former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and her associates.
The agreement opens the way for the first repatriation to Nigeria of assets outside the West African country linked to Alison-Madueke.
Nigerian justice minister Lateef Fagbemi said the agreement with the US enables "the repatriation of approximately $52.88m arising from the forfeiture of the Galactica assets, linked to the former petroleum resources minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and her associates".
The agreement follows a 2017 civil complaint filed by the US justice department aimed at recovering about $144m (R2.76bn) in assets allegedly obtained through bribes to the former minister.
The lawsuit alleged that two Nigerian businessmen conspired with others to pay bribes to Alison-Madueke, who oversaw the country's state-owned oil firm NNPC.
The funds will be used to support rural electrification projects through the World Bank, with $50m (R959.1m) allocated to increasing access to renewable energy, Fagbemi said.
The remaining $2.88m (R55.2m) will be disbursed as a grant by Nigeria to the International Institute for Justice to support counterterrorism capacity across Africa, he said.
In October 2022 a Nigerian court ordered a final seizure of two properties and cars owned by Alison-Madueke.
