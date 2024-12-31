Tourists shun Mozambique as British government issues travel warning

“Roads, routes to airports and border crossings can quickly be restricted, blocked or closed, affecting services and transport nationwide.”
Mozambique is a popular summer holiday destination, particularly for South Africans, some of whom own lodges and coastal property. Visitor numbers were already significantly reduced before the FCDO advisory, a prominent hospitality sector source told TimesLIVE.
“Tourism numbers are down. The only spot registering reasonable numbers is Vilanculos and the Bazaruto archipelago with about 58% of the normal expected visitors arriving.”
“On average, 200,000 tourists visit the Bazaruto Archipelago in a normal year. This year we are talking of 89,000 tourists.”
The decline would have a major negative affect on an area largely dependent on tourism and conservation, which could have a knock-on negative affect for the environment.
“The biodiversity of an entire unique congregation of ecosystems and the protein food security of 54,000 of 135,000 people living in these districts is dependent on tourism and conservation plus the energy, local small scale industry and retail in this area,” the source said.
Low fuel supply was already a major concern, he said.
Earlier this month the South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) issued its own cautionary notice about Mozambican security.
“The circumstances require heightened awareness from all travellers. While we're seeing increased protest activity, particularly in major urban areas including Maputo, Beira and Nampula, it's important to note many coastal tourism regions continue to operate safely and remain unaffected by the situation,” said Satsa chair Oupa Pilane.
The British government has advised its residents to avoid all but essential travel in Mozambique due to ongoing political instability.
The move is a further blow to Mozambique’s tourism sector that is a crucial component of its economy.
The security warning, issued on December 27 by the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), follows a similar warning from South African authorities amid a deteriorating Mozambican security situation since the national elections earlier this year. Mozambique is also battling an armed insurgency in the north of the country.
“FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to Mozambique and continues to advise against all travel to parts of Mozambique,” the organisation said.
“There is significant unrest in Mozambique which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Protests can be violent and occur at short notice. Police have used live ammunition, leading to civilians being killed and injured. There are increased incidents of criminality including looting, break-ins and robberies.
“If you are in Mozambique, seek local advice and monitor the local media. Avoid large gatherings or demonstrations, pay attention to your surroundings and avoid travelling after dark.
