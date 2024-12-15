South Korea's acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, moved on Sunday to reassure the country's allies and calm financial markets a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from his duties over a martial law attempt.

Han spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden by phone, the White House and Han's office said.

“South Korea will carry out its foreign and security policies without disruption and strive to ensure the South Korea-U.S. alliance is maintained and developed steadfastly,” Han said, according to a statement from his office.

In a further attempt to stabilise the country's leadership, the main opposition party announced it would not seek to impeach Han for his involvement in Yoon's Dec. 3 martial law decision.

“Given that the prime minister has already been confirmed as acting president and considering that excessive impeachments could lead to confusion in national governance, we have decided not to proceed with impeachment procedures,” Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung told reporters.

Han, a longtime technocrat picked by Yoon as prime minister, was elevated to acting president in accordance with the constitution while Yoon's case moves to the Constitutional Court.

Demonstrators seeking Yoon's ouster braved the cold to throng the streets outside the National Assembly building where he was impeached. The crowd was about 200,000, according to police, Yonhap news agency said.

Since Han's role is only acting president, “I hope he will exercise the minimum power to operate the country stably, rather than actively be involved in state affairs,” said Jo Sung-woo, a 39-year-old Seoul resident.

About 8.5km (five miles) away, a much smaller number of Yoon supporters (about 41,000 according to Yonhap) demonstrated in the central Seoul area.

“As a citizen, I'm really sad that the impeachment motion was passed,” said Yim Joung-sook, 55. “I really can't stand to see these illegal legislators who were elected by fraudulent elections making evil laws and now this huge opposition party is running wild on their own.”

NORTH KOREAN THREAT

Yoon's surprise martial law declaration and the ensuing political crisis spooked markets and South Korea's diplomatic partners worried over the country's ability to deter nuclear-armed North Korea.

Biden told Han the ironclad U.S.-South Korea alliance remained unchanged and Washington would work with Seoul to further develop and strengthen the alliance as well as trilateral cooperation including neighbour Japan, Han's office said.

The White House said in a statement that the U.S. president “expressed his appreciation for the resiliency of democracy and the rule of law in the ROK and reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the US to the people of the ROK,” using the abbreviation for the country's formal name, the Republic of Korea.

“President Biden expressed his confidence that the Alliance will remain the linchpin for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region during Acting President Han’s tenure.”