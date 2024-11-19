US ambassador to SA resigns after Trump win

Brigety said serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the US and SA has been an honour.
Controversial US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety, whose allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa's government saw the rand tanking, has resigned after the US elections which saw Donald Trump winning against Kamala Harris.
Brigety — a member of the Democratic Party under outgoing US President Joe Biden — will leave the country in January in the lead-up to Trump's inauguration.
Brigety said yesterday his resignation was in accordance with standard procedure during a change of presidential administration.
The now infamous ambassador was at the heart of a major diplomatic storm between SA, Russia and the US when he accused Pretoria of loading arms destined for Russia in the middle of its war against Ukraine.
His allegations led to a rand slide, with Pretoria incurring huge reputational damage with its trade allies in the West. Despite SA and Russia's denial of Brigety's allegations, the ambassador has maintained his position.
Brigety's own relationship with the ANC and Ramaphosa's cabinet regressed, with many high-ranking ANC leaders urging his recall. His allegations also threatened a major trade deal between the US and SA, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), worth billions.
Brigety said serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the US and SA has been an honour.
“US ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president and with the recent election in the US the American people have expressed their choice for the future direction of our country, reflecting our shared commitment to democratic principles,” he said.
Brigety said his tenure witnessed remarkable progress in the US-SA partnership including the fostering of investments in the automotive, minerals, chemicals, agricultural products and transportation sectors through Agoa. These initiatives have contributed significantly to the country’s economic development and support more than 267,000 jobs in SA, he said.
“As I conclude my service, I express my profound gratitude to the government and people of SA for their warm hospitality and unwavering partnership,” he said.
Among some of the projects Brigety spearheaded are the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief in combating HIV/Aid as well as TB and the Covid-19 pandemic, and US-SA higher education funding R54m in joint research, academic exchange and curriculum development.
“We have strengthened TVET and CET institutions including in cutting-edge fields such as renewable energy job readiness and student-driven entrepreneurship, and are giving youth greater access to better employment opportunities and a path towards job creation for others.
“Our outreach to youth audiences across SA has engaged more than 210,000 young South Africans with programmes ranging from youth leadership, entrepreneurship and technology readiness. Our advising efforts have helped bright young South Africans receive R42m in scholarships.”
