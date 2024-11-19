More than 200 children have been killed and 1,100 injured in Lebanon in the past two months, a spokesperson for UN children's agency Unicef said on Tuesday.
“The number is just in the past two months. It's at least 231 since the start of the war last year,” James Elder told a Geneva press briefing in response to a reporter's question.
He did not comment on who was responsible for the killings, saying that it was clear to anyone who follows the media.
Reuters(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams)
More than 200 children killed in Lebanon in past two months: Unicef
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images
