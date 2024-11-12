World

Justin Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury over abuse scandal

By Reuters - 12 November 2024 - 17:00
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Image: Jose Cabezas

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned on Tuesday, saying he stepped down “in sorrow” after failing to ensure there was a proper investigation into allegations of abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps decades ago.

Welby, the spiritual leader of 85-million Anglicans worldwide, had faced calls to resign after a report last week found he had taken insufficient action to stop a person it described as arguably the Church of England's most prolific serial abuser.

“Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury,” Welby said.

“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

Pope Francis says laws criminalising LGBT people are a 'sin' and an injustice

Pope Francis said on Sunday that laws criminalising LGBT people are a sin and an injustice because God loves and accompanies people with same-sex ...
News
1 year ago

Pope Francis to visit DR Congo and South Sudan this week

The January 31-February 5 visit to Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, takes the 86-year-old pope to places where Catholics make ...
News
1 year ago

Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip, urges end to ‘fury’ of violence

Pope Francis urged the people of South Sudan on Sunday to resist the “venom of hatred” so they could achieve the peace and prosperity that have ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024