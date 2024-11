U.S music supremo Quincy Jones, who worked with Sinatra and Jackson, dies aged 91

In the late 1950s he went on U.S. government-sponsored tours around the world with a band organized by bebop jazz pioneer Dizzy Gillespie. Jones then led his own band through Europe. He was deeply in debt in the early 1960s when he took a job at Mercury Records in New York, becoming one of the first Black executives at a white-owned record company.

There, Jones ventured out of the jazz genre and produced his first hit single, "It's My Party," a Lesley Gore song that topped the U.S. pop chart in 1964.

Jazz purists called him a sell-out for making pop music but Jones later told Rolling Stone: "The underlying motivation for any artist, be it Stravinsky or Miles Davis, is to make the kind of music they want and still have everyone buy it."

At Mercury, Jones got his first movie-scoring job, Sidney Lumet's "The Pawnbroker." He went on to score nearly 40 films, including "In the Heat of the Night," "In Cold Blood," "Mackenna's Gold," "The Wiz" and part of the television mini-series "Roots".

The people Jones worked with would populate a jazz or R&B hall of fame - Basie, Gillespie, Tommy Dorsey, Dinah Washington, Nat King Cole, Sarah Vaughan, Aretha Franklin. But he also produced in other genres with, among others, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse, Barbra Streisand, and Donna Summer.

He arranged Sinatra's hit "Fly Me to the Moon" that astronaut Buzz Aldrin played a cassette recording of during the first moon landing in 1969. Years later, Jones told GQ magazine that Sinatra "called me up, and he was like a little kid: 'We got the first music on the moon, man!'"

His own recordings were just as eclectic, veering from jazz to soul, African to Brazilian. In 1991 his "Back on the Block" record won the Grammy for album of the year and also Grammys in the rap, rhythm and blues, jazz fusion and instrumental categories.

Jones' work with Jackson was historic, although Jackson's record company initially thought Jones was too jazzy to be his producer. They started in 1979 with "Off the Wall," after the singer had split from his brothers in the Jackson 5 and put together a mix of dance tracks and ballads. The album featured four songs that became top 10 hits.

Their 1982 collaboration, "Thriller," became a cultural touchstone of the 1980s. Jones and Jackson wanted to broaden Jackson's fan base so they added rock elements, getting guitarist Eddie Van Halen to play a blistering solo on "Beat It," which became one of Jackon's biggest hits ever. Complemented by dazzling videos featuring Jackson's mesmerizing dancing just as MTV was coming of age, "Thriller" made the entertainer one of the biggest stars in the world.

DIVINE COLLABORATION

Hits like "Beat It," "Billie Jean" and the title song made "Thriller" the biggest selling album of all time. It won three Grammys for Jones and seven for Jackson.

They followed that in 1987 with "Bad," which had five No. 1 hits, including "Smooth Criminal" and "Man in the Mirror."

In 1985, Jones, Jackson and singer Lionel Richie organized "We Are the World," a record to raise money for fighting famine in Ethiopia. The huge all-star chorus featured Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen and Smokey Robinson. Jones set the tone for the recording session with a sign that said: "Leave your ego at the door."

Jackson died in 2009, and Jones later sued the estate, testifying that he was "cheated out of a lot of money" in royalties. In July 2017, a Los Angeles jury awarded Jones $9.4 million.

Jones started his own record label, Qwest, as well as Vibe, a magazine that covered the hip-hop world, and had various foundations and humanitarian projects.

He kept launching new projects well past the traditional retirement age. In 2018, Jones, then 84, told GQ magazine: "I never been this busy in my life."

Jones was married three times. His first wife was his high school sweetheart Jeri Caldwell with whom he had one daughter; his second wife was Swedish model Ulla Andersson with whom he had two children, including Quincy III, who became a hip-hop producer.

His third wife was "Mod Squad" actress Peggy Lipton, with whom he had two daughters, including actress Rashida Jones. He had two other children outside his marriages, including one with actress Nastassja Kinski. - Bill Trott