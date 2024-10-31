World

North Korea says it fired intercontinental ballistic missile, KCNA reports

By Joyce Lee and Josh Smith - 31 October 2024 - 08:05
Image: REUTERS/Jacky Chen/File Photo

North Korea said on Thursday it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which set a record exceeding any previous test, according to the country's state media agency KCNA.

Its leader Kim Jong Un said at the test-firing site that the dangerous moves of North Korea's enemies have emphasised the need to strengthen its nuclear force, KCNA said.

Kim said North Korea will never change its stance of strengthening its nuclear arsenal, KCNA added.

The US military condemned North Korea's latest missile launch and called on it to refrain from further unlawful and destabilising acts, according to a statement issued by the US Indo-Pacific Command on Thursday.

