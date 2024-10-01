World

School bus catches fire in Thailand with 44 people on board

By Reuters - 01 October 2024 - 11:00
Firefighters work to extinguish a burning bus that was carrying teachers and students from Wat Khao Phraya school, reportedly killing almost a dozen, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on October 1 2024.
Firefighters work to extinguish a burning bus that was carrying teachers and students from Wat Khao Phraya school, reportedly killing almost a dozen, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on October 1 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

At least 16 people were hospitalised in Thailand on Tuesday when a school bus carrying an estimated 44 students and teachers on a field trip caught fire on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, the government said.

The status of the other passengers was not immediately clear and police did not immediately confirmed if any of the passengers were killed.

Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment, transport minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said, adding the causes of the incident were still be investigated.

Early images posted on social media and carried by local news outlets showed thick grey smoke pouring out of the bus, parts of which were still on fire.

The blaze was later extinguished. A Reuters photographer saw fire trucks, police and rescue vehicles parked around the blackened vehicle, with a cluster of firefighters at the entrance.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the students were on a field trip from the province of Uthai Thani, about 250km north of the capital.

"As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families," she said in a social media post on X, without providing details.

US southeast faces daunting cleanup from Helene as death toll rises

Damage is estimated between $95bn and $110b and at least 3-million people are without power
News
2 days ago

Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 in US; homes and memories washed away

The Southeastern US began a huge cleanup and recovery effort on Sunday and the death toll climbed towards 100 after Hurricane Helene knocked out ...
News
1 day ago

Canada seeks to treat more drug users against their will

With illicit drug use, homelessness and untreated mental illness reaching a crisis in parts of Canada, the governments of at least three provinces ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Minister of employment and labour briefs the media on the department's joint ...
OFS Timeless Classics