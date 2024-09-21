Trump to visit North Carolina as scandal swirls around Republican ally

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will not be joined by his party's embattled pick for North Carolina governor when he visits the critical electoral state on Saturday, the Trump campaign said.

Trump previously endorsed Mark Robinson, who was the subject of an explosive CNN report this week that he once called himself a Black Nazi and proposed bringing back slavery in comments posted on a pornography website. Robinson, the state's lieutenant governor, denied the allegations and has said he will remain in the governor’s race.

His campaign could not be reached for comment. Some Republicans fear his candidacy in one of the country's highest-profile down-ballot races this year could damage Trump’s chances in the battleground state, where polls show Trump essentially tied with Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Ahead of Trump's afternoon rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday, the Democratic National Committee launched new advertising across the cities of Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro tying the former president to Robinson. The billboard ads show a photo of the two men together, along with direct quotes from Trump previously calling Robinson an "outstanding person" and an "incredible gentleman."

The Harris campaign also began running a TV ad in the state on Friday featuring Trump’s past praise for Robinson.

In March, Trump called Robinson “Martin Luther King on steroids” after Robinson delivered remarks in Greensboro, and Robinson appeared at a Trump event as recently as last month. Robinson would be the state’s first Black governor if elected.