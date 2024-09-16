World

Putin orders Russian army to expand by 180,000 soldiers to become 1.5 million-strong

By Andrew Osborn - 16 September 2024 - 15:44
Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia, September 12, 2024.
Image: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the regular size of the Russian army to increase by 180,000 troops to 1.5 million soldiers, the third time he has expanded its ranks since sending the military into Ukraine in February 2022.

In a decree published on the Kremlin's website, Putin ordered the overall size of the armed forces to be increased to 2.38 million people, of which he said 1.5 million should be active servicemen.

Putin since 2022 had previously ordered two official increases in the number of combat troops — by 137,000 and 170,000 respectively.

In addition, Russia mobilised over 300,000 soldiers in September and October 2022 in an exercise which prompted tens of thousands of draft-age men to flee the country.

The Kremlin has said that no new mobilisation is planned for now, however, and that the idea is to continue to rely on volunteers signing up to fight in Ukraine on lucrative contracts.

