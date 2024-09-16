Indian police have detained 104 striking workers protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said.
The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in the state of Tamil Nadu. Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.
On Monday, the workers planned to start a protest march, but were detained as there was no permission given as there are schools, colleges and hospitals in that area, said senior police officer of Kancheepuram district, K. Shanmugam.
“It is the main area which would become totally paralysed and (the protest would) disturb public peace,” he said.
“We have detained them in wedding halls as all of them can't be in stations,” he added.
Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by labour group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and better working hours.
Samsung is not keen to recognise any union backed by an outside labour group.
Samsung did not respond to a request for comment, but on Friday said it has initiated discussions with its workers at the Chennai plant “to resolve all issues at the earliest.”
Video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed dozens of Samsung workers wearing the company uniform of blue shirts being transported in a bus to a hall.
A. Jenitan, a union leader of CITU, told Reuters police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was leading the Samsung protests.
“The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent,” he said.
Reuters
Indian police detain 104 Samsung workers for planning protest march
Image: REUTERS/Praveen Paramasivam/ File photo
Indian police have detained 104 striking workers protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said.
The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in the state of Tamil Nadu. Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.
On Monday, the workers planned to start a protest march, but were detained as there was no permission given as there are schools, colleges and hospitals in that area, said senior police officer of Kancheepuram district, K. Shanmugam.
“It is the main area which would become totally paralysed and (the protest would) disturb public peace,” he said.
“We have detained them in wedding halls as all of them can't be in stations,” he added.
Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by labour group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and better working hours.
Samsung is not keen to recognise any union backed by an outside labour group.
Samsung did not respond to a request for comment, but on Friday said it has initiated discussions with its workers at the Chennai plant “to resolve all issues at the earliest.”
Video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed dozens of Samsung workers wearing the company uniform of blue shirts being transported in a bus to a hall.
A. Jenitan, a union leader of CITU, told Reuters police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was leading the Samsung protests.
“The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent,” he said.
Reuters
South Korea battery maker apologises for deadly fire but says it complied with safety rules
Women force change at Indian iPhone plant, sick from bad food, crowded dorms
From an SUV to two-minute noodles, MPs register reveals the gifts our leaders received
India's $4 smartphone rings alarm bell on workers' conditions, campaigners say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos