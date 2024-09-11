US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American protester against settlement expansion never happen again, calling her death "totally unacceptable."
In a statement, Biden said while Israel has taken responsibility for her death, the U.S. government expects continued access as the investigation continues over the circumstances of the shooting. Israel has said her death was accidental.
Reuters
Biden seeks 'full accountability' after death of US citizen in West Bank
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Reuters
