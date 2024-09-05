World

UK's King Charles is doing well, says queen at cancer centre

05 September 2024 - 14:10
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The queen also met and spoke to clinical staff and patients receiving treatment in the Medlock Unit (Chemotherapy and Day Unit).
The queen also met and spoke to clinical staff and patients receiving treatment in the Medlock Unit (Chemotherapy and Day Unit).
Image: The Royal Family

Britain's Queen Camilla has shared a positive update on the health of her husband King Charles III during a tour of the recently opened Dyson Cancer Centre at The Royal United Hospital in Bath.

Charles, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, had to postpone public engagements earlier this year. He resumed his public duties in April.

When asked about him, she responded, “Yes, he’s doing very well.”

Princess of Wales, Catherine, has also been in the news for her health. At 42 she began chemotherapy in late February after a cancer diagnosis. 

The queen engaged patients, clinical staff and supporters of the centre during this week's visit. She also took time to tour the Medlock Unit, where chemotherapy and day patients receive treatment, and the William Budd inpatient ward.

The centre’s construction began in 2021, with contributions from more than 11,000 donors who raised more than £10m (R234.3m) complementing £40m (R937.8m) in government funding. It opened to patients in April.

TimesLIVE

Prince Harry says travel industry must do more for local communities

He highlights the issue at the Travalyst AGM, his scheme to help travellers cut their carbon emissions and prevent over-tourism.
News
4 months ago

Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte to mark ninth birthday

Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess's ninth birthday on Thursday.
News
4 months ago

UK PM Sunak to resign as prime minister and Conservative leader

Britain's Rishi Sunak said he would meet King Charles to formally resign as prime minister on Friday and would also stand down as leader of the ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

AFCON 2023 | Cape Verde v South Africa | Full Penalty Shootout | Ronwen ...
Siphesihle Ndlovu confident in Bafana during Afcon qualifiers