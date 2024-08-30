World

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off coast of Russia's Kamchatka, EMSC says

By Gnaneshwar Rajan - 30 August 2024 - 15:00
The quake hit at a depth of 51 km (32 miles), EMSC said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake hit at a depth of 51 km (32 miles), EMSC said.

