World

Deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack, Israeli police say

By Maytaal Angel and Maayan Lubell - 19 August 2024 - 16:50
Israeli security and emergency responders work at the site of a bomb blast in Tel Aviv, Israel August 18, 2024.
Israeli security and emergency responders work at the site of a bomb blast in Tel Aviv, Israel August 18, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Moti Milrod

A bomb blast in Tel Aviv late on Sunday has been confirmed as a terrorist attack, Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency said on Monday.

The man carrying the bomb, which exploded near a synagogue, was killed and a passer-by was injured, according to police at the scene.

“It can now be confirmed that this was a terror attack,” police and Shin Bet said in a joint statement on Monday.

Sunday's explosion came about an hour after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to push for a ceasefire in Gaza that will end the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

There has been increased urgency to reach a ceasefire deal amid fears of an escalation across the wider region. Iran has threatened to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for his death.

Reuters 

Gaza ceasefire talks paused with resumption planned next week

The US, Qatar and Egypt said Washington had presented a new proposal that built on points of agreement over the past week, closing gaps in a way that ...
News
2 days ago

Palestinian newborn twins killed as father obtained birth certificates

Mohammed Abu Al-Qumsan had just picked up birth certificates for his newly-born twins when he found out they had been killed, along with his wife and ...
News
5 days ago

Israel strike on Gaza school shelter kills around 100 people, Hamas-run media office says

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school compound housing displaced families killed around 100 people, the Hamas-run Gaza government said on Saturday, ...
News
1 week ago

Israel kills 25 Palestinians in Gaza airstrikes amid fears of wider war

Israeli forces stepped up strikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 25 people, Palestinian medics said, in further battle with ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum
Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing as vessel SINKS off Italian coast