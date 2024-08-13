World

Tens of thousands in Sudan risk death if world does not step up response, says IOM

By Rachel More - 13 August 2024 - 16:00
“Without an immediate massive and co-ordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months,” IOM's Sudan mission.
“Without an immediate massive and co-ordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months,” IOM's Sudan mission.
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/ File photo

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged countries to step up their donations in response to the world's largest displacement crisis in Sudan, warning on Tuesday that inaction could cost tens of thousands of lives.

The IOM has received just 21% of the support it needs to provide crucial aid to the Sudanese, already plagued by conflict and now facing hunger, disease and floods, Mohamed Refaat, who leads the IOM's Sudan mission, told a briefing.

“The international community is not doing enough,” Refaat said.

“Without an immediate massive and co-ordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months,” he added.

Some one in five people have been displaced in Sudan, with 10.7 million people internally displaced and 2.3 million having fled across borders, according to the IOM.

A conflict in Sudan that erupted in April 2023 has unleashed waves of ethnic violence and created famine-like conditions across the country.

Reuters

Sudanese consultations with US on peace talks conclude without agreement, Sudan official says

Sudan's consultations with the U.S. concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will ...
News
2 days ago

117m people displaced as of 2023 – UN refugee agency

Most refugees are from Sudan, Gaza
News
1 month ago

Sudan faces famine risk in 14 areas, global hunger monitor says

There is a realistic chance of famine in 14 areas across Sudan if the conflict that began in April last year between military factions escalates ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

EP60 || MELVIN MANANGQUIL VS MPUMELELO TSHABALALA
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 13 August 2024