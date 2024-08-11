Harris says she would never interfere in Fed independence

U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris said on Saturday that she disagreed strongly with rival Donald Trump's views on the Federal Reserve and pledged not to meddle with the central bank if she wins the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Harris's view contrasts sharply with that of the Republican nominee and former president, who on Thursday said that U.S. presidents should have a say over the Fed's decisions.

“The Fed is an independent entity and as president I would never interfere in the decisions that the Fed makes,” Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, told reporters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harris, speaking before flying to Las Vegas for a campaign rally, said she planned to unveil policy positions next week.

“It'll be focused on the economy and what we need to do to bring down costs, and also strengthen the economy overall,” she said.

A jump in the July U.S. unemployment rate reported last week helped to spark a global stock market rout that continued into Monday before equities made a partial recovery. Investors had taken flight because of fears of a potential U.S. recession and that the Fed would need to act aggressively in response.

Asked about those concerns and how the Fed would react, Harris said: “As we know, there was turbulence this week, but it seems to have settled itself. And we'll see what ... decisions they make next.”