Rapper Travis Scott released by Paris police without charge

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas - 10 August 2024 - 18:13
Image: Brian Snyder

Grammy-nominated American hip hop star Travis Scott has been released from police custody in Paris and will not face any charges, said a representative for Scott on Saturday.

Scott, 33, had been arrested on Friday at Paris' luxury Georges V hotel after a scuffle with a security guard.

“Travis Scott has been released with no charges,” said Scott's representative in an email sent to Reuters.

The Paris prosecutor's office also confirmed via email that Scott has been released without charge.

In June, Scott had been arrested in the US on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida.

Scott, whose hits include the single “Sicko Mode”, has been nominated for 10 Grammys

