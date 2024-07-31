US farm agency to provide discrimination payments to 43,000 farmers

The recipients of the payments include more than 23,000 people who have or previously had a farming operation, and another 20,000 who reported they were unable to have a farming operation because of discrimination in USDA's loan process.
Farm loans from the USDA are often considered a last resort for farmers who have difficulty accessing credit from traditional banks.
Examples of types of discrimination faced by farmers could include receiving higher interest rates, having a loan approved too late in the farming season, or a lack of assistance from loan officers, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters on a conference call.
"USDA was operating on a deficit of trust with many of our customers and potential customers," he said. "They didn’t feel our programs were designed for them, and in many cases, they were right.”
The USDA began accepting applications for the money last July. Farmers needed to detail their experiences of discrimination by USDA personnel and the consequences they experienced as a result.
The USDA did not provide demographic information on farmers who received payments.
Mississippi and Alabama received the highest number of payments, according to the agency.
Reuters
Reuters
