World

Two children killed in 'ferocious' knife attack, UK police say

By Kylie MacLellan, William James and Michael Holden and Alistair Smout - 30 July 2024 - 07:58
Forensic officers attend the scene of a multiple stabbing attack on July 29, 2024 in Southport, England. The North West Ambulance Service says they were treating at least eight people for stab injuries after a reported attack near Hart Street.
Forensic officers attend the scene of a multiple stabbing attack on July 29, 2024 in Southport, England. The North West Ambulance Service says they were treating at least eight people for stab injuries after a reported attack near Hart Street.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Two children were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed event in northwest England, and a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested, police said on Monday.

He was held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Nine other children were wounded, six of them critically, and two adults were in a critical condition.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children,” said Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police.

She said emergency services arriving at the scene found “multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.”

An advertisement posted online described the event as a yoga and dance workshop for children aged between six and 11.

Reuters

Merseyside Police said the motive for the attack was unclear but it was not believed to be terrorism-related and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbings.

Police said armed police had arrested the suspect and seized a knife after being called around 11:50am (1050 GMT) to an address in Southport, north of Liverpool.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles both expressed their shock at the attack and sent their condolences to those affected.

“The events today are just truly awful, and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they've seen and what they've heard,” Starmer told broadcasters.

King Charles said that it was a “truly appalling attack.”

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today,” Charles said in a statement.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives.”

Reuters 

Gunman kills six in Croatia nursing home shooting

A gunman entered a nursing home in northwestern Croatia on Monday shooting dead five people, including his mother, and injuring six others, a ...
News
6 days ago

Russia makes fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks, Ukraine's military says

Russia launched its fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks with Ukraine's air defence systems destroying all the air weapons before they reached the ...
News
1 week ago

Trump shot in ear at campaign rally after major security lapse

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on Saturday after a major security lapse, an attack that will likely reshape this year’s ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid
Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment