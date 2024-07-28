World

Man found shot dead in KZN Midlands

By TIMESLIVE - 28 July 2024 - 14:23
Paramedics responding to a report of a shooting in Lidgerton in the KZN Midlands found the body of a man who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Image: Midlands EMS

A murder docket has been opened after a body was found in a field in Lidgetton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. 

The man was found to have been shot and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. SAPS Forensic Pathology Services were also called out. 

Midlands EMS operations manager Roland Robertson said their Howick crew was dispatched to Lidgetton after being notified of a shooting. 

“On arrival, it was found that a person was lying in a field with a fatal gunshot wound and was declared deceased at the scene,” Robertson said. 

Police were called out and a docket was opened. 

