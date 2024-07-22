World

WATCH | What happens now that Biden has stepped aside

By Reuters - 22 July 2024 - 08:02

White House correspondent Jeff Mason says Harris will have political momentum, but the decision rests with Democratic delegates at the convention in August.

Biden drops re-election bid, backs Harris to top Democratic ticket

U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald ...
News
16 hours ago

Biden tests positive for Covid-19, will self-isolate in Delaware

US President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for Covid-19 while visiting Las Vegas ...
News
4 days ago

Backed by Biden, Harris scrambles to lock up White House bid

US vice president Kamala Harris wasted no time launching her 2024 presidential campaign, seeking the support of fellow Democrats with the backing of ...
News
5 hours ago

Elon Musk chuffed by role of citizen journalism in Trump’s shooting

Elon Musk is advocating for the merits of citizen journalism through social media platforms such as X.
News
6 days ago

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home