Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes near Peru coast, GFZ says

By Rishabh Jaiswal - 12 July 2024 - 12:40
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, adding that the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The Geophysical Institute of Peru reported the earthquake's magnitude at 6, pinpointing the epicentre in the Arequipa region.

The Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of the Peruvian Navy confirmed there was no tsunami threat to the country's coast following the earthquake.

Peru, along with Ecuador, is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an expansive area surrounding the Pacific Ocean known for frequent seismic activities due to clashes between continental plates.

