World

Thailand announces new senate, replacing army-appointed lawmakers

By Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat - 10 July 2024 - 12:29
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Thailand's Election Commission on Wednesday endorsed 200 new senators who will replace a military-appointed upper house, revealing a new legislative body that analysts say could make it harder for the embattled ruling Pheu Thai party to govern.

The new upper house will not have a role in voting to approve who becomes prime minister, but will retain the power to vet laws and appoint crucial members of powerful organisations like the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court.

Election Commission Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee said that there had been a delay in announcing the results of a complex senate selection process that ended last month because of a number of complaints, which have now been examined.

"The Election Commission has passed a resolution to endorse 200 senators," Sawaeng told reporters.

Provisional results of the senate selection showed an upper house lacking key Pheu Thai affiliates, while marking a gain for its largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai, which could act as a proxy for the conservative-royalist establishment, analysts said.

A rift between the conservatives, backed by the military, and populist parties like Pheu Thai has long defined Thailand's politics, sometimes triggering violent street protests and military coups in 2006 and 2014.

"The election of a new Senate was a chance to turn a new page and allow a more Pheu Thai-friendly senate to take office," said Mathis Lohatepanont, an independent political analyst.

"This possibility was not realised."

Reuters

KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Lamola's golden opportunity to realign foreign policy

COLUMN | The late American diplomat and political scientist, Henry Kissinger said; “A country that demands moral perfection in its foreign policy ...
Opinion
4 days ago

OPINION | GNU presents parties with a chance to create policies to benefit the masses

The defeat of the ANC in the 2024 national and provincial elections marked an era of ideological compromise in SA's political landscape. Writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'
Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach