Samsung wins cutting-edge AI chip order from Japan's Preferred Networks

By Reuters - 09 July 2024 - 12:55
A man walks past a signboard of Samsung Electronics in front of the Samsung Electronics Nano City Hwaseong Campus in Hwaseong, South Korea, on July 8 2024.
Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it won an order from Japanese artificial intelligence (AI) company Preferred Networks to make chips for AI applications using the South Korean firm's two-nanometre foundry process and advanced chip packaging service.

It is the first order Samsung has revealed for its cutting-edge two-nanometre chip contract manufacturing process. Samsung did not elaborate on the size of the order.

The chips will be made using hi-tech chip architecture known as gate all-around (GAA) and multiple chips will be integrated in one package to enhance inter-connection speed and reduce size, Samsung said in a statement.

South Korea's Gaonchips Co designed the chips, Samsung said.

The chips will go toward Preferred Networks' high-performance computing hardware for generative AI technologies such as large language models, Junichiro Makino, Preferred Networks vice-president and chief technology officer of computing architecture, said in the statement.

