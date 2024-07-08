World

'I am not going anywhere,' Biden tells MSNBC

By Doina Chiacu, Katharine Jackson, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose - 08 July 2024 - 16:26
US President Joe Biden looks at his watch as he stands on the balcony during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2024.
US President Joe Biden looks at his watch as he stands on the balcony during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the presidential race on Monday, saying he is confident the average voter still wants him on the Democratic ticket.

"I am not going anywhere," Biden told MSNBC after calling into the network's Morning Joe program. He urged anyone who wants him to step aside to "challenge me" when the Democratic National Convention meets in August.

The interview was another example of Biden trying to recover from a shaky debate outing against Republican Donald Trump on June 27 that raised questions about his mental fitness.

Biden expressed frustration with what he called an effort by "elites" to force him out of the presidential race against Trump, whom he defeated in 2020, with the election coming up on November 5.

When Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski ticked off a list of major news organizations and pundits who have called on him to step aside, Biden brushed off the question.

"I don't care what those big names think," Biden said.

"The bottom line here is that I'm not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere. I wouldn't be running if I didn't absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

Reuters

Biden state visit to South Africa mooted during Ramaphosa call

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden have discussed the possibility of a visit to South Africa.
News
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Voters will decide if Biden has another term in him

US president Joe Biden stands for freedom, democracy, decency, tolerance, truth and order. He has built a strong principled team about him. The ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach
Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs