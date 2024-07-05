World

At least 10 dead after bus crash in Brazil's Sao Paulo state

By Eduardo Simoes and Luana Maria Benedito - 05 July 2024 - 15:59
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala

At least 10 people died and 42 were injured when a bus crashed into the central pillar of a bridge in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Friday, the state government said.

According to local authorities, the accident happened just after midnight local time (3.00am GMT) near the town of Itapetininga, some 170 km (105 miles) west of state capital Sao Paulo.

The bus had been en route from Itapeva to Aparecida, a religious town known to attract many pilgrims to its Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida.

Injured people were taken to hospitals in Itapetininga and neighbouring city Sorocaba, the authorities said in a statement.

Reuters

