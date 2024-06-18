World

Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election, an indication of warm ties

By Ron Popeski - 18 June 2024 - 11:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia in June 2023.
Image: Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS/ File photo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as president on Monday, reflecting continued good relations with Pretoria despite uncertainty over Moscow’s more than two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

“Hope was expressed for continued joint work on further strengthening of the partnership between Russia and South Africa in all its aspects,” a statement read on the Kremlin website, referring to Putin's telephone call to Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was re-elected by parliament on Friday. However, the failure of the ANC to win a majority in last month's election, for the first time in 30 years, prompted the formation of a government of national unity.

Russia and Ukraine have jostled for support from African nations since the 2022 invasion, with each country's foreign minister embarking on regional tours.

South Africa's longstanding links with Moscow, as with a number of African states, date back to Soviet times when Moscow was a prominent backer of liberation movements and the fight to end apartheid spearheaded by the ANC.

South Africa initially denounced Russia's February 2022 invasion, but has since adopted a more nuanced position, including abstaining in several votes in the UN General Assembly condemning Russian actions.

South Africa attended the Swiss-hosted “peace summit” on Ukraine at the weekend. However, it declined to sign the final communique, along with India, Indonesia, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, even though some contentious issues were omitted in the hope of drawing wider support.

South Africa found itself in a dilemma as host of a 2023 meeting of the Brics grouping of countries and considered inviting Putin to attend despite a warrant from the International Criminal Court of Justice to arrest the Russian leader on allegations of deportation of Ukrainian children.

In the end, Putin chose not to attend.

