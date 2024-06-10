Valencia fans get jail sentence for racist abuse of Madrid star Vinicius

Three Valencia football fans were sentenced to eight months in prison on Monday for hate crimes against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior, the first conviction for racist insults in a soccer stadium in Spain, LaLiga announced.

“This ruling is great news for the fight against racism in Spain as it repairs the damage suffered by Vinicius and sends a clear message to those people who go to a football stadium to insult that LaLiga will identify them, report them and there will be criminal consequences for them,” LaLiga president Javier Tebas said.

In Spain, prison sentences of less than two years for non-violent crimes rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time so the three are likely to remain free unless they commit further offences.

The three supporters were also banned from entering football stadiums for two years.