World

At least 29 injured as ferry from Italian G7 island hits dock in Naples

By Matteo Negri - 19 April 2024 - 14:10
Pro-Palestinian activists clash with police, as they try to embark on a ferry to protest G7 meeting on Capri Island, at a port in Naples, Italy, April 19, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

At least 29 people were injured in Italy on Friday when a ferry carrying people from the island of Capri, currently hosting a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting, collided with a quay in Naples.

Local health authorities said the injured passengers had been taken to local hospitals. Most had only slight injuries, while one was in a more serious condition.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of those injured or whether any had been involved in the G7 gathering, which ends on Friday.

The collision occurred during mooring operations which were hampered by high winds, local media reported.

Reuters

