Watch a live broadcast of a total solar eclipse casting shadows over northern Mexico on Monday.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon aligns precisely between the Earth and the sun, resulting in the Earth being enveloped in the moon's shadow during this celestial event.
Reuters
WATCH LIVE | Total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Watch a live broadcast of a total solar eclipse casting shadows over northern Mexico on Monday.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon aligns precisely between the Earth and the sun, resulting in the Earth being enveloped in the moon's shadow during this celestial event.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos