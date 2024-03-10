×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Indonesia floods, landslide kill 19, with seven missing

By Ananda Teresia - 10 March 2024 - 11:00
Local Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) officers use an inflatable boat to evacuate locals at a residential area affected by floods due to heavy rains, in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, March 8, 2024.
Local Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) officers use an inflatable boat to evacuate locals at a residential area affected by floods due to heavy rains, in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, March 8, 2024.
Image: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS

Days of torrential rain have brought floods and landslides in Indonesia's province of West Sumatra, forcing the evacuation of more than 70,000 people, while killing at least 19, with seven going missing, authorities said on Sunday.

The havoc since last Thursday in the provincial capital of Padang and eight other areas has damaged nearly 700 homes, scores of bridges and schools and 113 hectares (280 acres) of farmland.

Indonesia's rescue agency is hunting for those missing, officials said, with 150 rescuers drafted into the effort, hampered by blocked roads following the landslides.

“Today's search involves 150 personnel from various disaster agencies,” Abdul Malik, the chief of the provincial rescue team, said in a statement.

Those evacuated gathered in the nearest mosques, said Abdul Muhari, the spokesperson of Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB, but no temporary shelters were set up. They received food, water and medicines, while others returned home as waters subsided.

Most areas in Padang are still flooded, Abdul added, with roads blocked by a landslide extending 50 metres (164ft) in the area of Padang Pariaman.

With more rain expected in the next few days, the agency warned of further damage from floods and landslides.

Indonesia's rainy season began in January with the BMKG meteorological agency forecasting a first-quarter peak, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Reuters

Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend

The scorching heat that has hit the country over the past week is expected to come to an end this weekend, to be replaced by rain and possible ...
News
4 weeks ago

2023 was world's hottest year on record, EU scientists confirm

Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's ...
News
1 month ago

Thousands urged to higher ground as Australia battles floods

Australian authorities on Sunday urged thousands of people in north Queensland state to move to higher ground because of the danger of flooding from ...
News
2 months ago

Massive landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped

A massive landslide in India's Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media ...
News
6 months ago

WATCH | Double-storey house collapses into river as floods hit US city

A house collapsed into the Mendenhall River in Alaska's Juneau after record glacial floods which happen when trapped water escapes through cracks in ...
News
7 months ago

WATCH | Man trapped in car rescued from powerful China floodwaters

A man trapped in his car in strong gushing floodwaters in China was rescued by firefighters while other people were evacuated from their homes in the ...
News
7 months ago

At least 24 killed, more than 1,000 evacuated as floods, landslides hit South Korea: report

On Saturday, 24 people died, 10 were missing and thousands evacuated in South Korea as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court