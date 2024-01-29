Several explosions were heard on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to local news outlet Sham FM and one witness.
A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and no statement on state media.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the explosions.
Reuters
Explosions heard near Sayyeda Zeinab shrine in Syria - local media, witness
Image: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS / File photo
Several explosions were heard on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to local news outlet Sham FM and one witness.
A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and no statement on state media.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the explosions.
Reuters
North Korea fires cruise missiles off east coast
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
WATCH | California woman rescued after hours stranded on car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos